TEN bus terminals along Edsa will be closed on Wednesday after their buses were found to have violated the “nose in, nose out” policy and other traffic infractions, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Tuesday.

Jojo Garcia, MMDA chief of staff, identified the affected bus terminals as:

1. DLTB Bus

2. Lucena Lines

3. Raymond Transportation

4. Saint Rafael Transport Lines

5. Our Lady of Salvacion Bus Line,

6. JAM Liner

7. Superlines Transport

8. Victory Liner

9. Dimple Star Transport

10. Roro Bus Transport

Garcia said operators of these the bus terminals had received their notices.

A ‘nose-in, nose out’ policy refers to the front of transport buses, which are supposed to go in and out of terminals first to avoid obstructing traffic flow in the passing lanes.

“Kapag pumasok ang bus dapat malaki ang terminals nila para maka- U turn sa loob. Paglabas, yung harap pa rin ang unang lalabas,” Garcia said.

(When buses enter their terminals, the space should be big enough so that they can make a U-turn inside.)

The MMDA, together with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Quezon City government, will also close bus terminals operating without permit from the Land Transportation Franchising And Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Garcia said that the terminals could work with the MMDA and other related agencies to remodel their terminals and align them with the “nose in, nose out policy”.

Garcia said this would not affect commuters because these same transport buses would still be allowed to ply their routes even with their terminals’ closed.

“Wala naman siguro apekto yan (to commuters). Ang isasara naman natin mga terminals lang. Pwede naman silang dumaan ng Edsa. Hindi natin gagalawin ang biyahe ng pragkisa nila,” Garcia said.

(There may not be any effects. What will be closed will be the terminals. They can pass EDSA. We will not touch the franchise of their vehicles.) JOVILAND RITA