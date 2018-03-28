MMDA reactivates ‘Oplan Mass for holy week break

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will reactivate starting Wednesday its Oplan Metro Alalay Semana Santa (Oplan Mass) aimed to ensure the safety of the motorists and commuters this Lenten break. Jojo Garcia, acting general manager of MMDA, on Tuesday said the agency will deploy a total of 1,854 workforce, composed of traffic enforcers, roadside clearing group, anti-jaywalking, road safety and towing personnel, among others, on major thoroughfares in the region. Identified areas of concern are the vicinity of bus terminals, seaports and harbors, roads leading to airports where influx of passengers heading to their provinces is expected; and major churches such as Redemptorist Church, Quiapo Church, Santo Domingo Church, Saint Peter Church, Saint Pio Church, Las Pinas Church, Edsa Shrine, Manila Cathedral, San Dionisio Chapel, San Pedro Church, Santa Ana Church and San Sebastian Basilica Church. Upon orders of MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim, additional traffic personnel will be fielded in areas of concern and traffic chokepoint areas in Metro Manila, including bus terminals. “There will be no let-up in the agency’s drive against illegally parked vehicles and obstructions on the road,” Garcia said. Also, rescue and emergency personnel will set up posts along Ortigas Avenue and Marcos Highway and assist devotees going to the pilgrimage site in Antipolo City. The MMDA also declared a “no day-off and no absent policy” for all traffic personnel, particularly on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, when traffic is expected to be heavy. Meanwhile, the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) commonly known as number coding scheme will be lifted for city and provincial buses on Wednesday (March 28) and Monday (April 2) to ferry passengers going to their provinces. “This is to augment the transportation needs of commuters as the Metro Rail Transit 3 and Light Rail Transits 1 and 2 suspend their operation for the Holy Week,” Garcia said. For private vehicles, the number coding scheme is lifted on Wednesday starting 10 a.m. Garcia ordered traffic sector head managing traffic flow on EDSA to strictly enforce the yellow lane policy, located on the first two lanes from EDSA’s sidewalk designated only for public utility vehicles. Oplan MASS is reactivated in coordination with government agencies such as Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Transportation, Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Office of Civil Defense and Metro Manila local government units.