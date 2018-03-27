MMDA reactivates ‘Oplan Mass’ for Lenten break

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will reactivate starting on Wednesday Oplan Metro Alalay Semana Santa (Oplan Mass) to ensure the safety of motorists and commuters this Lenten break.

Jojo Garcia, acting general manager of MMDA, said the agency would deploy a total of 1,854 personnel composed of traffic enforcers, roadside clearing group, anti-jaywalking, road safety and towing personnel, among others, on major thoroughfares in the metropolis.

“While people are out on vacation, our personnel will be in full force this Holy Week starting this Wednesday,” said Garcia, in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Additional traffic personnel would be fielded and checkpoints set up in areas of concern such as bus terminals, seaports and north harbours, roads leading to airports where an influx of passengers heading to their provinces is expected; and major churches such as Redemptorist Church, Quiapo Church, Sto. Domingo Church, St. Peter Church, St. Pio Church, Las Pinas Church, Edsa Shrine, Manila Cathedral, San Dionisio Chapel, San Pedro Church, Sta. Ana Church, and the San Sebastian Basilica Church.

“There will be no let-up in the agency’s drive against illegally parked vehicles and obstructions on the road,” said Garcia.

Rescue and emergency personnel will set up posts along Ortigas Avenue and Marcos Highway and assist devotees going to the pilgrimage site in Antipolo City.

The MMDA also declared a “no day-off and no absent policy” for all traffic personnel, particularly on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, when traffic is expected to be heavy.

Meanwhile, the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP), known as the number coding scheme, will be lifted for city and provincial buses on Wednesday (March 28) and Monday (April 2) to ferry passengers going to their provinces.

“This is to augment the transportation needs of the commuters as the Metro Rail Transit and Light Rail Transit suspend their operation for the Holy Week,” said Garcia.

For private vehicles, the number coding scheme is lifted on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m.

Garcia also ordered the traffic sector head managing traffic flow on Edsa to strictly enforce the yellow lane policy.

Oplan Mass is in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Transportation (DoTr), Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Office of Civil Defense (OCD), and Metro Manila local government units. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ