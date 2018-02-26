MMDA: Regalado Highway in Quezon City partially closed Monday night

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Monday advised motorists and the commuting public that a portion of Regalado Highway in Quezon City would be closed to traffic for five hours due to construction work.

Jojo Garcia, Acting MMDA General Manager, said the road closure — from 11 p.m. tonight, Monday (February 26), up to 4 a.m. the following day, Tuesday (February 27) — would be implemented from Bristol Street to Commonwealth Avenue, both northbound and southbound lanes.

“This is to give way to pile testing activities that private contractor EEI Corporation will conduct in line with the construction of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) 7,” said Garcia.

Motorists are advised to take the following alternative routes:

Vehicles going to Quezon Memorial Circle may take Quirino Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue or may take Belfast Street and Mindanao Avenue.

Vehicles going to San Jose Del Monte City (SJDMC) may take Mindanao Avenue and Regalado Avenue.

Moreover, Garcia said the private contractor would also conduct lane marking activities starting Tuesday on Commonwealth Avenue — from University Avenue to Philcoa area, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Garcia said no roads would be closed for the contractor’s activity but lanes that would be available to motorists would be limited.

“The contractors need to expand their work area in the middle but seven lanes will remain for motorists use,” said Garcia.

The MRT 7 is a 23-kilometer railway system with 14 stations from North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

It will have 14 stations, starting with North Avenue Station on Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (Edsa), passing through Commonwealth Avenue, Regalado Avenue, Quirino Highway up to Bulacan. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ