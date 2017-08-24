MMDA rules out 2-day coding scheme

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) won’t implement a two-day coding scheme anymore.

MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim made the announcement in a news conference on Thursday, saying a plan to enforce the scheme has been shelved since the public has not been receptive to it.

As it is, public and private vehicles are not allowed to ply roads in Metro Manila from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. once in a weekday based on the end number of their vehicle’s plate or conduction sticker for a new vehicle.

“We are yet to discuss that two-day coding scheme because the reactions from the public were mostly negative,” Lim said.

“You know, we cannot implement a policy without the approval of the MMC,” he added, referring to Metro Manila Council.

The MMC is composed of Metro Manila mayors and lawmakers, as well as people from the Department of Transportation, among others.

Rep. Salvador Belaro of 1 ang Edukasyon party-list earlier warned that imposing a two-day coding scheme would be unconstitutional because it is “tantamount to unreasonable restraint on use of property without due process of law.”

