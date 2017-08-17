MMDA shuts down 10 more bus terminals

THE Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has shut down the operations of 10 bus terminals in Quezon City after they were found to have committed security and permit violations.

MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim personally went to oversee the closure on Thursday of:

* ES Transport

* Lucena Lines

* Amihan Bus Lines

* First North Luzon Transit (2 Terminals)

* Golden Bee Transport and Logistics

* Pangasinan Five Star Bus/Luzon Cisco Transport

* Jac Liner

* Philtranco Services Enterprises Inc.

* DLTB Bus

These bus companies have failed to secure Fire Safety Inspection certificates and clearances from the Department Order and Security/Environmental Protection and Waste Management Department; and comply with the “nose in, nose out” policy.

The MMDA also discovered that the Amihan Bus Lines, which has 100 employees; Lucena Lines, with 42 employees; and Philtranco Services Enterprise Inc., with 30 employees have no occupational permits.

In July, the MMDA ordered the closure of Roro Bus Transport, DLTB Bus Line, Dimple Star Bus Transport in QC; and Saint Rafael/Saint Jude, A. Bragais/Pamar, Ferdinand Bus Line, Mark Eves/Fortune Star terminal in Pasay for similar violations. JOVILAND RITA