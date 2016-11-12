MMDA to ‘strictly enforce’ motorcycle blue lanes

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will “strictly enforce” the motorcycle lane policy on the major thoroughfares of Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (Edsa), Circumferential Road 5 (C-5), Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard and Commonwealth Avenue starting Monday, November 14.

The motorcycle lanes or “blue lanes,” usually the fourth lane from the sidewalk, have been there since 2012 but the implementation has been lax. While private light vehicles can also use it, motorcycle riders are only permitted to pass through their designated lane.

A news release from MMDA said the agency will intensify enforcement of the policy but the fine for motorcycle riders who stray from their designated lane will remain at P500.

MMDA General Manager Thomas Orbos said this is part of the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (I-Act) initiative to ensure road safety immigration by preventing riders from weaving in and out of traffic.

“Our objective here is not only to move people faster but also to make sure they reach their destinations safely,” he said.

The move is also aimed at preventing fatal motorcycle accidents. MMDA data showed that out of the 265 daily vehicular crashes in Metro Manila, 30 involve motorcycle riders.

Based on the Road Crash Statistical Report from January to April 2016, a total of 7,033 motorcycle-related mishaps were recorded. At least 82 of these were fatal.

In 2015, MMDA recorded a total of 18,668 motorcycle-related mishaps in the metropolis, 238 of which resulted in death.

The intensified enforcement will also include checking that riders wear the proper attire, such as crash helmet,

long pants, and shoes; and the mandatory switching on of headlights even during daytime.

Enforcers will also flag down motorcycles that do not have signal lights and side mirrors.

The Motorcycle Philippines Federation (MCPF), which conveyed their cooperation in regulating their ranks, will join MMDA enforcers in a dry run this weekend to familiarize and orient motorists with the policy.

The MMDA will also conduct a seminar for motorcycle riders on road safety and traffic rules and regulations, as suggested by MCPF.