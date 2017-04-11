MMDA suspends coding scheme, truck ban

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has suspended the number-coding scheme from Wednesday to Sunday to give motorists freedom to travel to the provinces or any place they want to visit during the Holy Week.

MMDA Chairman Tomas “Tim” Orbos said the lifting of the number coding scheme will also ease congestion in bus terminals and prevent overloading as the number of passengers is expected to increase this week.

Orbos also suspended the truck ban starting Tuesday until Saturday.

The MMDA chief however reminded motorists to follow traffic rules. He also warned traffic enforcers not to accept bribes.

In Makati City, the number-coding scheme will be suspended only on Thursday and Friday.

“Monday to Wednesday are still regular work days, [thus], we will only lift the number-coding scheme for vehicles in Makati this Thursday and Friday,” city government spokesperson Michael Camiña said.

“With a daytime population of around four million, Makati has taken a strict policy against suspending number-coding on regular work days to avoid aggravating traffic congestion in the city,” he added.

Camiña advised motorists to avoid the streets of Barangays Poblacion and Guadalupe Viejo during the Holy Week because stations of the cross were put up as part of Makati’s Holy Week tradition.

He said J.P. Rizal Avenue from Makati Avenue to Nicanor Garcia St. is open to two-way traffic. Kalayaan Avenue will also be open to two-way traffic.