MMDA suspends number coding traffic scheme for Wednesday

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) suspended the number coding scheme today, Wednesday, to help commuters who may be affected by the transport strike.



MMDA Spokesperson Celine Pialago said that Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program for all public and private vehicles was suspended except in Makati and Paranaque.



Pialago said that some 49 government vehicles, including electric jeepneys, were on standby to assist stranded passengers as a result of the transport strike.



“As of Tuesday afternoon, Taguig and Paranaque naireport sa amin na nakakaramdam ng tigil pasada,” she said. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ