Wednesday, January 24, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»MMDA suspends number coding traffic scheme for Wednesday

    MMDA suspends number coding traffic scheme for Wednesday

    0
    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) suspended the number coding scheme today, Wednesday, to help commuters who may be affected by the transport strike.

    MMDA Spokesperson Celine Pialago said that Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program for all public and private vehicles was suspended  except in Makati and Paranaque.

    Pialago said that some 49 government vehicles, including electric jeepneys, were on standby to assist stranded passengers as a result of the transport strike.

    “As of Tuesday afternoon, Taguig and Paranaque naireport sa amin na nakakaramdam ng tigil pasada,” she said. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.