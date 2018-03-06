MMDA suspends personnel In buko vendor mauling

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Monday suspended three personnel involved in the mauling of a buko vendor during a sidewalk clearing operations in Pasay City on March 2. MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim ordered a 15-day preventive suspension of the three personnel whose identities were withheld pending investigation by their legal department, according to Jojo Garcia, acting MMDA general manager. The incident was caught on video showing members of roadside clearing group mauling Romnick Relos who refused to let go of his coconut cart during the operation. Relos suffered a contusion in the right eye. His cart and goods were taken away by the MMDA clearing team. Garcia pointed that agency’s clearing operation is only complying with the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to clear major thoroughfares of road obstructions, including illegal vendors.