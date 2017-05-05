MMDA suspends towing firm for extortion

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday suspended the operation of a towing company due to extortion.

Tomas Orbos, MMDA general manager, issued an indefinite suspension order against Compaq Towing Company after he saw the video on how personnel of Compaq towed the vehicle of a certain Roberto Minosa that was illegally parked along 20th Avenue in Quezon City last Thursday afternoon.

Orbos said the personnel of Compaq Towing Company attempted to extort P4,500 from Minosa so that his vehicle would not be towed.

Minosa refused to give the P4,500 so his vehicle was towed.

Orbos made it clear that all the units of Compaq are suspended indefinitely and not only the towing vehicle that was used on Minosa’s car.

The MMDA head prodded Minosa to file formal charges against Compaq.

MMDA will “never tolerate unscrupulous acts from any of its organic employees and accredited and deputized personnel,” Orbos emphasized. NELSON BADILLA