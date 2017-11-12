MMDA suspends ‘truck ban’ for Asean

THE Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) suspended the implementation of truck ban ordinances by local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila during the duration of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. “[MMDA] has issued various traffic advisories relating to ‘lockdown areas/rerouting’ and ‘truck ban,’ among others, to be effective from November 11 to 15,” the resolution dated November 6 stated. It said there is an urgent need for LGUs of the National Capital Region to suspend the truck ban to ensure the “timely delivery of goods and services” in the metropolis.