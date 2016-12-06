MMDA to use Roxas Blvd. service road

ADMITTING that the volume of vehicles in Metro Manila will increase by the thousands, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will utilize the Roxas Boulevard service road to reduce the volume in main roads and ease traffic jams.

MMDA chairman Tim Orbos said the service road from Parañaque City to Manila will be cleared of all obstructions so that it can be used as an alternative to Roxas Boulevard.

Parking will no longer be allowed at the service road.

“We are now talking to all establishments along Roxas Boulevard including the United States and Japan embassies so we can start removing all obstructions,” Orbos told reporters in a news press conference.

“I am putting my name on the line here. We need to utilize the service road so the volume of traffic from the main road will be lessened,” he said.

The service road will be fully utilized next year.

The MMDA chief is also eyeing the expansion of Roxas Blvd. to accommodate the growing number of vehicles.

“We are now talking to the concerned three mayors and two embassies to extend to four more lanes the Roxas Boulevard,” Orbos said.

He added that there will be more cars in Metro Manila because not less than 5,000 vehicles enter the Batangas port daily. Many of these cars are for distribution in Metro Manila.

“There is an increase of 30 percent of car volume this November plus the buying spree of new cars. Traffic will surely worsen,” Orbos said.

He added that government-owned enclaves like Camp Aguinaldo, Naval Station, Villamor Airbase, and Veterans Memorial Medical Center will be opened to motorists soon.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines will start issuing stickers or access pass this week to motorists who complied with the requirements to use roads in Camp Aguinaldo.

Brig. Gen. Allan Martin said a number of applications are still being processed but those who have already complied with the requirements will be issued access pass on Wednesday.

Motorists are required to pay P500 for the sticker which is good until December 2017.

Those who have access pass can enter through Gates 6 to Gate 3 from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Tuesdays and Fridays, motorists are allowed from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.