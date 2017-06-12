MMDJ warden cleared of P1-M extortion charge

The chief of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has cleared the warden of the Metro Manila District Jail (MMDJ) in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City of the P1-million “extortion” of inmates to purchase a transformer and a generator needed for the return of the power supply at the detention facility.

BJMP Director Serafin Barretto Jr. on Sunday told The Manila Times that the accusation hurled against Supt. Jose Taol was not true.

The inmates had told the media that they were forced to produce P1 million for the purchase to end the power supply problem at the MMDJ.

The MMDJ officials bought a transformer and a generator but still the power supply has not returned at the MMDJ until today.

According to Barreto, the BJMP allotted P600,000 to fix the problem.

Barreto said the problem of power supply is not only a problem of the MMDJ but also of other institutions inside Camp Bagong Diwa.

Collectively, the Camp Bagong Diwa government institutions have around P5 million debt to the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco).

Taol, however, he is still in “hot water” since he is being investigated by the BJMP’s National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila) office about guns and shabu that were recovered inside the MMDJ.

Senior Supt. Alberto Balauag, officer-in-charge of BJMP Directorate for Operations, has ordered Supt. Romeo Elisan Jr., BJMP-NCR director, to investigate the presence of several guns and shabu inside the MMDJ.

The guns and the shabu were discovered when a team of jail officers headed by Inspector Rene Cullalad inspected the MMDJ recently.

Information reached the office of Balauag that Cullalad’s team managed to confiscate 50 plastic sachets containing shabu but nine of the 50 sachets were flushed down a toilet.

This reporter tried to get Taol’s side but he was not allowed to enter the Camp Bagong Diwa premises because of the presence of Cayaramo Maute and his four companions.

Maute is the father of Omar and Abdullah Maute, recognized leaders of Maute Group that invaded and terrorized Marawi City since May 23.