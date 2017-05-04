MMFF to accept only 8 films

The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) will only accept eight films for this year’s film festival.

MMFF Chairman Tomas “Tim” Orbos said the MMFF executive committee will accept scripts or the finished film as entries for the full-length feature.

Orbos said the entries must have “artistic excellence and audience appeal that can equate to more benefits to its target industry beneficiaries.”

In the script submission, 12 copies of the script plus a duly accomplished application form should be submitted to the MMFF Secretariat on or before June 15.

Applicants will have to pay P30,000.

MMFF officials will select four official entries and these will be announced on June 30.

Finished films and a P50,000 fee can be submitted until October 30.

The deadline for the Short Film category, on the other hand, is on September 1.