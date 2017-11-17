MMFF names final four movies for 2017 edition

FIVE months after its initial announcement, the Metro Manila Film Festival selection committee revealed the final four entries to complete this year’s “Magic 8.”

On Friday afternoon, MMFF gave the remaining slots to T-Rex Entertainment’s “Deadma Walking,” TEN17P’s “Siargao,” Regal Entertainment’s “Haunted Forest,” and Culturtain Musicat Productions’ “Ang Larawan.”

Deadma Walking is a comedy directed by Julius Ruslin Alfonso starring Joross Gamboa and Edgar Allan Guzman. Director Paul Soriano’s Siargao, meanwhile, is a romance drama starring Jericho Rosales, Erich Gonzales, and Jasmine Curtis Smith.

Haunted Forest will see the return of Regal Films to the festival with director Ian Loreños and young stars Jane Oineza, Jameson Blake, Jon Lucas and Mariz Racal wtih Jerald Napoles.

Finally, the musical Ang Larawan achieved its goal of making it to the festival with its completed movie. Initially, the musical’s script was rejected in the first selection. Directed by Loy Arcenas, the movies stars Rachel Alejandro, Joanna Ampil and Paulo Avelino, among others.

The previous titles are Coco Martin’s “Ang Panday,” Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla and Pia Wurtzbach’s “Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad,” Vic Sotto and Dawn Zulueta’s “Meant To Beh” and Jennylyn Mercado and Derek Ramsay’s “All of You.”