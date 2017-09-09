MMP seeks convergence of efforts with House

The Movement for Maritime Philippines (MMP) called on Rep. Jesulito Manalo of Angkla party-list to present the advocacies of the movement and identify areas of convergence with the legislative platform of the representative’s party.

Manalo lists the bills on the effective implementation of the International Convention on the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and the International Convention on the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) as priority and is intent on seeing these enacted within the year.

Merle Jimenez-San Pedro, chair of MMP, articulated the movement’s vision of achieving an inclusive and sustainable Philippine socio-economic development through the maritime industry. Adonis Donato of OSM Maritime Services Inc. and Elizabeth Salabas of the VMA Global College expounded on the MMP strategic objective of transforming an otherwise fragmented industry into a dynamic vehicle of progress, driven by the synergy of maritime targets and aspirations.

For his part, Manalo expressed concurrence with the MMP vision but at the same time noted the dearth of data and inadequacies in research, which hinder maritime policy formulation and planning in the country. He mentioned his initiative in spearheading the creation of a Maritime Policy and Research Institute that shall undertake researches to support policy formulation. He was upbeat about the prospects of the Institute having received pledges of support from industry, the academe and his colleagues in Congress.

Manalo was convinced he can only be effective in his role as the industry’s voice in Congress through collaboration with the stakeholders, thus his efforts to hold regular consultative meetings with industry representatives such as the MMP.

Also in the meeting were Ronald Enrile of Philippine Transmarine Carriers Inc., Cheri Villasin of OSM Maritime, Carol Villagante of the Philippine Association of Maritime Training Centers Inc. and Janette Gonzaga of the Philippine Association of Maritime Institutes.