MND, Stanford University sign historical military records pact

The Ministry of National Defense signed a memorandum of understanding with Stanford University’s Hoover Institution Library and Archives in Taipei to establish a government-academic collaboration platform for the exchange of historical military records. The agreement will enhance the quality of research on the military history of both sides by facilitating greater information sharing through such measures as joint academic training courses and seminars. The pact marks a new milestone in the MND’s international collaborative efforts given the quantity and significance of historical records held by both parties, the ministry said, adding that the agreement will also help ensure the accurate presentation of past events to future generations.

TAIWAN TODAY