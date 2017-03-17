MNLF gathers for Bangsamoro Freedom Day

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) is celebrating today (March 18) its 49th founding anniversary with a massive gathering of leaders and supporters in Sulu. Ustadz Murshi Ibrahim, MNLF Central Committee secretary general, told The Manila Times that Founding Chairman Nurullaji Misuari has issued an official advisory to MNLF leaders, Bangsamoro Armed Forces (BAF) officers, commanders and regular members to join the celebration to be highlighted by a parade at the historic town of Jolo. Ibrahim advised the participants to proceed to the Astana (Palace) on Mount Dragon for the final affairs of the 49th MNLF Anniversary that will commence at 3 p.m. where Misuari is expected to deliver his speech and will make an important announcement for the Bangsamoro people. The MNLF adherents, supporters and sympathizers from all over Minsupala (Mindanao, Sulu, Palawan) are expected to actively participate in the celebration. The annual commemoration of the MNLF founding day organized by Misuari every 18th of March coincided with the infamous Jabidah Massacre on Corregidor Island where several Moro youth participating in a Special Forces commando training where massacred by their officers for conducting a mutiny.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL