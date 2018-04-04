Mob burns homes in fresh India caste violence

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of Indian security forces enforced a curfew on a tense district on Wednesday after a mob set fire to the homes of two political figures from the country’s low-caste Dalit community. Amid heightened communal tensions over caste rights, some 5,000 people angered by earlier Dalit protests torched the houses Tuesday of a state legislator and former lawmaker in the Karauli district in Rajasthan state. Neither was at home at the time, the district’s top administrative official said. Authorities said they made some arrests following the arson and violence and added that they deployed 600-700 extra security personnel in the area. The incident followed violent nationwide protests by tens of thousands of Dalits on Monday which left at least nine dead. They have been enraged at a Supreme Court ruling that they say weakens a law intended to protect lower caste communities. Once dismissed as “untouchables,” Dalits make up 200 million of India’s 1.25 billion population and are at the bottom of the caste hierarchy.

AFP