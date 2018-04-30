Mober expands online delivery service in Cebu

ONLINE delivery start-up Mober Technology Pte. is expanding its operations in Cebu City next month to take advantage of the robust growth of appliance centers amid strong consumer demand.

“We see the South as a natural progression to expand our operations. There are a lot of appliance centers in Cebu that would benefit from our platform,” Dennis Ng, Mober founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement over the weekend.

Ng said Mober seeks to change the usual two to three days’ wait before products can be delivered to consumers.

Through the company’s new service—Cargo Sharing—customers will have the option to choose delivery times for their appliances, which can be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.; 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In February, transport and logistics company 2Go Group Inc. infused capital into Mober, allowing the tech startup to service the SM Group’s various businesses such as SM Appliance, Our Home, SM Department Stores, and other SM affiliates, by providing them with same-day delivery capabilities. The amount of investment was not disclosed.

Mober was established in December 2015 to enable consumers to book vans to transport their items through the Mober app. The company has operations in Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, and Laguna.