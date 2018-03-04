Mobile ads reach more online consumers – study

Mobile advertising dominated digital ad campaigns in the Philippines in 2017, a recent study from Nielsen reported.

According to the Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings Benchmarks report, on-target mobile ad performances also outpaced digital ads served via desktop and total digital in 2017.

During the first half of 2017, digital ads targeting the 18 to 49 age group reached their intended audience 81 percent of the time for mobile, while 77 percent for total digital and 59 percent for desktop achieved the same.

The Nielsen research also noted that for digital advertising campaigns intended for consumers aged 21-34, those which were served via mobile devices were also on target 81 percent of the time. By comparison, desktop and total digital performance only reached audiences with 41 percentand 73 percent accuracy.

“The increase in mobile advertising reflects the growing penetration of mobile and the mobile-first habits of consumers in the Philippines. While historically, ads served on desktops have had great success in reaching intended audiences than mobile; marketers have made considerable progress in rapidly increasing mobile’s on-target performance in the past year,” noted Tin Amper, Nielsen Philippines’ head of media client service.

Based on their advertiser category report, advertisers in the Consumer Packaged Goods, Business and Consumer Services, and Computers and Electronics sectors had the easiest time reaching their desired audience via mobile devices, achieving an on-target success of 83 percent, 82 percent, and 81 percent respectively.

Amper further noted that due to the rapid change of technology, it is uncertain for the future of mobile to be bright. “Mobile is winning today but tomorrow is a different scenario. As the media habits of consumers evolve, marketers need to consider all the screens when trying to reach their target audience.”

Since its launch in Southeast Asia in 2015, the Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings Benchmarks report has been assessing more than 3,000 digital campaigns.

A related white paper by the Malaysia-based iPrice group called The State of e-Commerce 2017, revealed that 72 percent of web traffic in the region came from mobile. Over the past 12 months, mobile traffic increased by an average of 19 percent, with a 15 percent growth attributed to the Philippines.