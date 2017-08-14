Mobile app for easier access to non-payment of NAIA terminal fee for OFWs launched

A MOBILE app has been launched for overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) that would make it easier for them to avail of the exemption from payment of a terminal fee at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the Department of Transportation said.

Cebu Pacific was the first airline company to launch the mobile application, the transportation department said in a statement on Monday.

OFWs will only need to check a box before the P550 International Passenger Service Charge or terminal fee is processed and paid.

The exemption is in accordance with the memorandum of agreement signed on March 15 with 40 airline companies operating at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in accordance with President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to give OFWs a seamless and hassle-free airport experience.

Prior to the availability of the mobile app, airline companies began implementing the terminal fee exemption for OFWs on April 30 upon purchase of their tickets. By end of July, the exemption was made available to those booking online.

Exempted passengers are required to present valid documents upon check-in to verify their eligibility for exemption, the DOTr said. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO