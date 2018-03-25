Mobile apps to help us reflect this coming Holy Week

For professionals like myself, Holy Week always offers a healthy and spiritual respite from all the work that needs to be done for the rest of the year.

Of course, not everyone can take that much needed out-of-town or out-of-the-country trip for this particular season. Thanks to our mobile phones, those of us just staying home during the Lenten break can still be moved spiritually and recharge our body, mind and spirit with these must-have apps.

After all, prayers and meditations are best accomplished when you’ve practically turned off the rest of the world, use whatever noise-canceling methods you have and just be in a place (in this case, home) where it’s just you and your prayers.

There are many faith-focused apps. What’s important is you decide on what your personal purpose will be this week of reflection. Mine is forgiveness, probably the most difficult thing on the menu to swallow when it comes to being a Christian.

Let’s face it: you will meet people in your life who don’t have a purpose apart from testing your strength and challenge your sanity to intolerable limits.

Skip that part where you are thinking of whether they deserve your mind space or not. Try not to overanalyze whether they deserve a prayer or a curse. Also, skip that part where you’re going to help yourself reach a certain belief that you can actually try to forgive because you are doing for yourself than for them. (I know right!)

But it is the season to recalibrate our brownie points in heaven so just take a deep breath, pray for the person (or persons) or situations and maybe the following apps can help you:

Lent Lite is a free app that “helps you meditate during the Lent season with meditations by St. Thomas Aquinas.” Meditation titles include, On Reforming Ourselves, The Need To Be Watchful, and The Price Of Redemption among others.

There are also apps that cover the whole season such as Forty Days: A Lenten Journey. Its intro reads, “The purpose of thus app is to make the devotional accessible to readership through their devices, to offer notifications for daily reminders, and allow them to share their readings with their communities.”

“Are you a Christian who wants a new source of inspiration?” asks Daily Prayers & Blessings app which is “made for those who practice the Christian faith [with]prayers [focused on]inspiration, strength and hope.”

What works for me though is the good old fashioned Bible app, which has been downloaded on more than 180 million devices. It has in-app customized readings, keeps track of the devotions you have selected and curates related topics and further learnings. It currently holds 4.9 out five usage ratings. It’s Verse of the Day feature works almost like magic as if it sometimes knows what you’re going through. There’s also an option that reminds you to check the day’s verse and related devotionals.

Have reflective and restful Holy Week, everyone!

The author is a former broadsheet entertainment and lifestyle reporter and section editor for an entertainment magazine before crossing over to corporate and marketing PR.