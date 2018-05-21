Mobile data business propels Smart’s growth

INCREASED internet traffic has helped sustain Smart Communications Inc.’s growth in the first quarter with revenues reaching P14.8 billion, up 2 percent from a year ago.

In a statement, PLDT’s wireless unit said wireless individual data revenues climbed 21 percent to P6.5 billion from January to March, accounting for 44 percent of total revenues for the period.

“The contribution from data and digital to our total business continues to grow steadily,” said Ernesto Alberto, PLDT and Smart executive vice president and chief revenue officer.

Smart noted that in Quezon City alone, it witnessed improvements in average daily data revenue and LTE (long term evolution) device usage, growing 23 percent and 33 percent, respectively, from September 2017 to March of this year.

Alberto stressed that Smart will continue to boost its infrastructure network in line with its vision to attract more subscribers.

“We will accelerate this further as we transform our networks into powerful platforms for delivering digital services and solutions. This will enable us to more effectively pursue our goal of becoming the preferred digital partner of our customers,” he said.

In 2017, PLDT said it intended to double the number of its LTE stations in Metro Manila and increase its sites’ capacity to handle more calls, text and data traffic.

PLDT’s capital expenditure for this year is expected to reach P58 billion as it continues to implement its massive network modernization, PLDT Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan earlier said.