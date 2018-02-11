Mobile wallets take PH closer to cashless society

Asia may not be up to speed as their Western counterparts in the transition to cashless transactions but countries like China have kept up while neighbors like the Philippines have been making gradual steps.

Just recently, more apps like PaidUp, the first mobile wallet designed for restaurants and coffee shops in Manila have let users “order ahead” so they can “skip the line” and save time and money, according to its CEO and founder, Asim Haneef.

Haneef says their long-term goal in investing in the country and the rest of Asia is to empower MSEMs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) in different ways. “Since accelerating cashless payments is a part of that framework, it fits into what we’re doing quite well,” he explains. Haneef adds that customers also love convenience, which is why apps like Uber and Grab are popular, since both transport network vehicle services (TNVS) allow for cashless transactions.

“[People] hate to wait around, fumble around with cash, wait for their cash bills and the right change, etc. so the convenience that PaidUp offers people—simply being able to discover, choose, pay for your next meal or drink in a few seconds without having to line-up, is something that busy people find very appealing. After all, saving time is saving money in some ways,” he adds.

Chinese billionaire and Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma has, in fact, emphasized the need for cashless transactions to be executed in the Philippines. Doing so, he believes will reduce corruption and allow the country’s economy to prosper.

To this end, Ma’s affiliate company in the Philippines, Ant Financial Services Group, has launched a new mobile payment service while Mynt or Globe Fintech Innovations, a unit of Ayala Corporation, which also owns Globe Telecom, has recently upgraded its GCash mobile wallet. This mobile wallet will have features that allow customers pay for goods and services by scanning QR codes of merchants through their mobile phones.

“We should make the Philippines a cashless society. Cashless society [means]no corruption, life is easier,” Ma told students at De La Salle University in Manila when he visited the Philippines last October. “In my city, mobile phones can almost get you anything … There are no pickpockets in the buses because there’s no money in the people’s pocket. No wallet, only mobile phones.”

One of the challenges of going cashless in Asia, according to Justin Hall, principal at Golden Gate Ventures, is “merchant and customer acceptance, and utilization of technologies.”

Getting merchants to accept cashless payments, he adds, “be it card, aggregated applications, digital wallets, or even cryptocurrencies, is still a very difficult proposition.”

Some hawkers in Singapore for example, still insist on using cash because customers are inconvenienced when machines don’t work properly during peak hours. Hall adds that cashless payment relies on “technologies and services that may be out of reach for many users, especially emerging technologies.”

Operating in countries like Indonesia and the Philippines can also be problematic at times as well, due to their archipelagic nature. JP Ellis, chief executive of C88 Financial Technologies, a fintech company that has operations in both countries, says they have been “challenged by access points and lack of data.”