‘Mobilfication’ marketing strategy for business

We cannot overemphasize enough how powerful your mobile phone is as a business tool. If you happen to own a good smartphone, there is no reason why you should not at least explore it for business and e-commerce.

Forbes cited “Mobilfication” as one of the leading trends in digital marketing. In the Philippines alone, mobile phone penetration has reached more than 99 percent so imagine how much of your target market you can reach just by being actively marketing your products and services via smartphone.

“We’ve heard about mobile for the last few years, but for some crazy reason, many businesses are still not taking action,” wrote Michael Tasner in a Forbes entry early this year. “Stand in line anywhere nowadays and watch what people are doing. I can assure you they have their face buried in their mobile device. Mobile will continue to be a top priority for marketers for years to come.”

“Face buried in smartphone” is a phrase we’re all too familiar with this. There are countless memes about families and groups who are physically together but are actually immersed someplace else through their smartphones.

“Put a mobile strategy in place to engage with your prospects and customers. This means creating a mobile website but, depending on your business, mobile elements might include the ability to send text messages to your customers,” added Tasner.

The smartphone has made all things personal a tap away from worldwide broadcast via uploads through social media and other apps. The fact that extremely personal preferences get equal posting platforms also opens opportunities for digital marketing, e-commerce and online businesses to identify their potential customers.

Taking your share of the e-commerce pie

You have to take your share off the e-commerce pie because the possibilities are limitless.

In 2017 alone, Shopify.com reported: “The growth of global ecommerce is mind-boggling. In 2017 it reached around $2.3 trillion and is expected to hit $4.5 trillion in 2021 (according to a Statista report). In the US alone, ecommerce represents almost 10 percent of retail sales—a figure that is growing by nearly 15 percent each year.”

By this time, more than 11 percent of online shoppers are using their mobile phones for purchasing transactions and about 35 percent of them are bound to make their smartphones a virtual mall. And get this, “Around 39 percent of online shoppers use social networks to get inspiration for purchases.”

This means that the usual things that we do with social media like checking updates and posting photos can be actual digital marketing tools. After all, social media has always been about “selling” the best version of one’s self.

“E-commerce continues to evolve at a rapid pace, and you need to keep up with the latest online shopping trends to continue to boost your clients’ sales and stay ahead of the competition,” the article pointed out.

The author is a former broadsheet entertainment and lifestyle reporter and section editor for an entertainment magazine before crossing over to corporate and marketing PR. Follow @kayevillagomez on Instagram and Twitter.