‘Mocha blog’ doesn’t represent Palace communications office — Andanar

COMMUNICATIONS Secretary Martin Andanar said on Tuesday that the blog of his controversial assistant secretary, Mocha Uson, did not represent the views of his office on national issues.

Andanar issued the clarification when asked by Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th to comment on a statement by Maria Ressa, chief executive editor of online news site Rappler, that Uson was a “purveyor” of fake news in the country.

Andanar was invited to the public hearing on fake news by the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media led by Sen. Grace Poe.

“When Mocha became part of the PCOO I made it clear with her the different government media entities. I told her that all the news coming out from these government media platforms are real news,” said Andanar who heads the Presidential Communications Operations Office which, according to its website, “serves as the premier arm of the Executive Branch in engaging and involving the citizenry and the mass media in order to enrich the quality of public discourse on all matters of governance and build a national consensus thereon.”

“I told her, ‘We need to take advantage of your popularity.’ She has two programs: the DDS podcast and Duterte good news. This is produced by RTVM (Radio-Television Malacanang),” Andanar said.

He said that Uson’s blog has five million followers. But Andanar said he told Uson that “whatever she said in her blog was not a reflection of PCOO.”

“(I told Uson), whatever you say there, that’s not (from) PCOO. If you judge PCOO based on her blog [that]would be unfair. The Mocha blog does not represent PCOO,” Andanar said.

Aquino, a member of the Senate minority bloc, told Andanar that a lot of disinformation and hate speech on social media come from the supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Would you be willing to talk to these websites? Many of these have Duterte names on their websites. Are you willing to organize them and discuss with them not to use hate speech anymore against the critics of the President?” Aquino asked Andanar.

The PCOO said a lot of the President’s supporters have their respective Facebook pages. “They are not supporters under (the care of the) PCOO. I am focused on how to improve the government media.”

Aquino said that most of these pro-Duterte websites and blogs were created during the 2016 presidential campaign. Andanar said he was not part of the original communications core group.

“I don’t know who own these (pro Duterte) Facebook pages. I can ask people around if they know the owners of these Duterte pages. Yes, I will reach out to the original communications core group,” Andanar said.

Andanar said he would also reach out to website owners or bloggers, specifically those supporting the President to refrain from spreading disinformation or fake news, as well as hate speeches against the political opposition. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO



