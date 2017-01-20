Mocha as MTRCB chief?

When Mocha Uson came into the political arena by way of blogging about then presidential aspirant Rodrigo Duterte, most everyone thought she was your usual nuisance troll from her all-girls sing-and-dance group, out to ride on the escalating popularity of the Davao City mayor. She proved otherwise.

Mocha was already popular even before the elections, with her group considered an in-demand act in Metro Manila’s resto-bars. Two of their dance albums produced by Viva Entertainment even bagged Best Dance Album in past Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Music.

Margaux Justiniano Uson in real life, Mocha actually comes from a prominent family in Pangasinan. Her father was a Regional Trial Court judge and her mother is a retired pediatrician. A cancer survivor, the loving mom occasionally takes pleasure with nary a qualm watching her daughter perform. The last one was just on Friday at Cowboy Grill in Quezon Avenue where Caveat happened to be invited.

A performer to the bone, Mocha has a BS Medical Technology degree from the University of Santo Tomas (UST) and was already in second year of Medicine proper when she decided to go full time in singing and dancing.

For a time she somersaulted as a solo singer-dancer in high-end bars capitalizing on her sexy image, and finally organized a rock band called Mocha With Spin Art as lead vocalist.

Thereafter she found a kindred soul in her disciplinarian manager Lord Byron Cristobal who has been with his ward all the way when Mocha decided to change her image.

Thus far, all her hard work has paid off—including choosing to take a stand in supporting now President Duterte—when she took her oath of office in Malacañang as board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

Despite negative reactions to her appointment, Mocha has kept her chin up, bent to effect changes in the way soft porn is shown on TV under the guise of SPG (Strict Parental Guidance) classification. This she will have to debate ferociously with some holdovers at MTRCB who are seemingly taking it upon themselves to extend their term, which is illegal and punishable by law.

Mocha is not new to the TV and movies milieu. She has made about five serious indie films to her credit as the female lead. This should define her a star, not a starlet as claimed by the embittered Leah Navarro.

We are positive Mocha will measure up to her expressed advocacy to bring some changes in the viewing habits of children and minors at home. For her advocacy, hard-hitting entertainment columnist Ed de Leon she is even cut out to do the work of an MTRCB chief, and Caveat feels the same way too.