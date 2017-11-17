Mocha Uson, 5 others to run for Senate under PDP-Laban in 2019 — Alvarez

COMMUNICATIONS Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson is one of the five senatorial candidates in 2019 under President Rodrigo Duterte’s party.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez made the announcement on Friday during the mass oath-taking of new members the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) in Cebu City.

Aside from Uson, the other PDP-Laban senatorial candidates are: Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque, a former Kabayan Party-list Representative; Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles, Negros Occidental Rep. Alfredo Benitez, Bataan Rep. Geraldine Roman, and former Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Francis Tolentino. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA