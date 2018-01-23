Mocha Uson to critics: Why not talk about Dengvaxia or Drilon?

MALACANANG communications assistant secretary Esther Margaux “Mocha” Uson has defended her Thomasian alumni award for government service.

On her Facebook page on Monday night, Uson asked why people were deviating from other issues such as the dengvaxia controversy and the alleged contribution of Janet Lim-Napoles, alleged mastermind in the illegal disbursement of lawmakers’ Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF), to Sen. Franklin Drilon’s senatorial bid.

“Itong mga ito ay nakakatawa na,” (These people are already becoming laughable) she wrote. “Press freedom ng press freedom pero malaya naman silang nakakapagpahayag ng kanilang damdamin at saloobin. Pati yung award dinamay.” (They keep calling for press freedom, but they are still free to express their thoughts and views. They even keep mentioning my award.)

“Una sa lahat, wala naman nawala sa kaban ng bayan sa award na iyan,” Uson said.

(First of all, nothing was lost in the people’s purse for this award.)

On Monday afternoon, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that Malacañang welcomed the award to Uson, saying that President Rodrigo Duterte made the right choice when he appointed her to the government.

Further backlash

UST journalism society president Patricia Lee Yanga hit back at Uson’s claims, saying that she is very one-sided

“It only shows that she really doesn’t deserve the award she was given,” she told The Manila Times on Tuesday. “She can’t take criticisms and napaka one-sided niya naman mag-isip.” (She can’t take criticisms and she only thinks of just one side of the story.)

“She only looks at what she wants to believe that is true. She doesn’t see that we do say something about other issues,” said Yanga, who is among those who have expressed disdain over Uson’s award. “She doesn’t see that we aren’t for any political agenda, we are for the truth.”

The UST Journalism Society issued a statement on Monday that the award given to Uson was a “serious insult” to Thomasians in government.

“Uson, who has been using her blog to peddle inaccurate information, malign critics of the Duterte administration, and discredit media practitioners who are performing their role as independent monitors of power, does not in any way represent the Thomasian core values of compassion, competence, and commitment,” the statement read.

Uson, along with Senator Joel Villanueva, Rep. Lito Atienza, Rep. Tom Villarin, and Health Secretary Francisco Duque have received the Thomasian Alumni Award for Government Service from the UST Alumni Association on Sunday.

Uson’s award caused a stir among students and alumni of UST.

Villarin returned his award as a sign of protest. ARIC JOHN SY CUA