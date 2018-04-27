Mocha Uson in public service talk show

Controversial showbiz personality-turned government official Mocha Uson is hosting a TV talk show along with comedian-stage and movie actor, Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) director general Leo Martinez.

Mocha’s haters and bashers must be gnashing their teeth with this development but to the delight of her almost six million followers on Facebook.

Directed by William Mayo, head of the Philippine Motion Picture Directors Association (PMPDA) or Kapisanan ng mga Direktor ng Pelikulang Pilipino (KDPP), the program called “Unlad Bayan” is touted to be the m

ost informative talk show on local TV and antidote to fake news and disinformation machinated by those against President Rodrigo Duterte.

According to Mayo, the aim of the show is to provide the viewing public accurate and updated information on the progress and development of the projects undertaken by the present administration.

Mocha has been given a go signal by her boss, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar, to go ahead with her first public service hosting job on TV. And Leo, famous for his funny Congressman Manhik-Manaog character will provide the comic relief in an otherwise serious and boring production on what’s up with government service and all.

The show will be aired on the government station PTV with replays on Eagle Broadcasting System Net25.

Direk William likewise revealed that the weekly program is an updated version of his past concept from almost the same format which he himself used to direct during the time of Pres. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, also aired on the government station.

As film director, he is often associated with action films he helmed for Regal, Viva and some independent production outfits. He has helped groom the relatively unknown Jeric Raval from Pampanga into becoming a bankable action star in his own right alongside famous names in the mainstream movie industry.

William is remembered for the epic “Lapu-Lapu” with Lito Lapid in the title role, hailed by his peers and FAP members, who unanimously bestowed it the Best Director, Best Actor and Best Picture honors in the Luna Awards that year.

* * *

GUESS WHO?

Oozing with sex appeal, young matinee idol (MI) has been fodder among wagging tongues in showbiz as another gender-bending goodlooking actor hiding his true identity in the closet for fear of losing his currency value at the moment. He has been paired off with an equally popular teenage star of some consequence.

Clue: MI’s past film was a dismal flop which sent his traumatized and bankrupt lady producer into seeking the help of a shrink to help explain what went wrong with her decision to give him his biggest break ever as leading man.