Mocha Uson is now an MMFF ambassadress

PLUS: Boyfriend drops pretty actress like a hot potato!

Die-hard movie fans didn’t see this one coming.

After the Metro Manila Film Festival body made sure to deliver on changes in the selection process this year—thus, the mostly independent film lineup of finalists opening on December 25—there was an unlikely guest who showed up at the executive committee’s Christmas party at the QC Memorial Circle on Thursday.

Joining the likes of Nora Aunor and Irma Adlawan at the event was controversial blogger and entertainer Mocha Uson. She does not have an entry in the festival, but she was there as a VIP guest of MMDA Chairman Tim Orbos, and chosen by him as ambassadress of the MMFF.

Asked if his particular “selection” raised eyebrows, MMDA’s main man simply said, “She embodies what this is all about—change. We are looking along that avenue where we can improve ourselves and not just stay where we are and iyon naman ho siya eh. [She is there] to challenge the norm and to move forward. Actually, we asked her na tulungan mo kami and she gladly said yes.”

After the program Orbos even gave Mocha a special moment at the podium to share her thoughts regarding this year’s MMFF.

What is even more surprising is that during In The Know’s interview with the chairman later that afternoon, he revealed that Mocha will not only play an important role for the MMFF but also at the MMDA come 2017.

“Lalo na sa amin sa MMDA it is nice to have somebody who can tell us exactly how people are feeling sa baba—sa ground no—because sometimes ang problema sa gobyerno is you are just caught up with what you think,” explained the chairman.

Orbos further declared, “Alam ni Mocha ang pulso ng bayan and I trust her with that.”

After speaking highly of Mocha, the entertainer was quick to clarify with In the Know that she is just helping out and that this is not her sly way of joining the Duterte government.

“Pwede naman tumulong na wala ka sa pwesto… kapag may humingi ng tulong kahit NPA pa iyan o MNLF susuportahan natin dahil nandito tayo para magkaisa.”

Director Erik Matti latest thriller Seklusyon is definitely one of the most talked about MMFF entries. A week ago on Sunday, the movie held its world premiere at the International Film Festival and Awards in Macau. The Reality Entertainment-produced movie was the only Philippine film to make it to the festival’s non-competition “Hidden Dragons” section representing the latest trends in contemporary Asian genre cinema.

The film even caught the attention of The Hollywood Reporter and the respected outlet described the film as “a grainy, gory parable about the triumph of evil.”

Seklusyon is about four deacons who are tempted by the devil 10 days before they are set to be ordained as priests. The deacons will face all kinds of temptations that will challenge their faith.

GUESS WHO? Pretty Actress was obviously shattered and heartbroken when asked by the press if she was happy for her former matinee idol TV partner currently being linked to an up and coming pretty starlet! Word is that Matinee Idol is her secret boyfriend so she had to lie through her teeth with matching acting that she was happy for him. Pretty Actress is so loved by the press and they felt sorry for her when they saw she had to pretend everything was normal while trying to control her tears. From the grapevine, Matinee Idol is now moving on and enjoying the successful chemistry he has with Up and Coming Pretty Starlet on and off screen! Ouch!

