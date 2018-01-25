Mocha Uson returns UST alumni award

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary Esther Margaux “Mocha” Uson has returned the award given to her by the University of Santo Tomas Alumni Association, Inc. (USTAAI).

USTAAI President Henry Tenedero, who resigned over the controversy, confirmed that Uson returned her award Wednesday morning.

Uson, in a post on her Facebook page, said the issue was blown out of proportion.

“Ako po ay humahanga sa UST Alumni Association Inc. dahil sa kabila ng pambu-bully ng ilang Thomasians sa kanila sila ay nanindigan. Hindi ko lamang ito isinapubliko dahil sobrang nao-OA na ako sa ilang Thomasians sa pagpapalaki ng issue na ito. Marami pa pong mas mahahalagang bagay ang dapat pinag-uusapan kesa dito,” she said.

Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin, who was among the 19 government officials awarded on Sunday, also returned his government service award to the USTAAI.

Aside from Tenedero, UST Office of Alumni Relations director Ma. Cherry Tandora also resigned over the issue on Tuesday.