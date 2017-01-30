Model, dentistry student ends 63-year Miss U drought for France

Iris Mittenaere, the 24-year-old dentistry student and model from France, is the new Miss Universe.

Mittenaere brought pride to her country since the last time France won the title was in 1953, the second edition of the Miss Universe pageant, with the victory of Christiane Martel.

In her Miss Universe bio, Mittenaere shared that when she was younger, she had problems with her teeth and her dentist was very helpful. She was inspired to take dentistry so she too, can change lives. Before winning the crown, she said she would use the opportunity to promote dental and oral hygiene.

Mittenaere is also an avid cook. She said cooking has always been her passion since she was a little girl.

In the final question and answer, the final three contestants were asked, “Name something over the course of your life that you failed at and tell us what you learned from that experience.”

After citing her own failure, she said she realized that, “when you fail, you have to be elevated, you have to try again and keep going.

“And if tonight I am not the winner, I still have the great honor of being one of the three finalists,” she ended.

CHRISTINA ALPAD

CA/CC