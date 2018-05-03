MODERN FILIPINA

Balik Saya Project

Celebrating the Pinoy’s proud fashion history, the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Intramuros Administration (IA), supported by Rep. Cristal Bagatsing, launched the Balik Saya Project. The fashion design competition invites up-and-coming fashion designers to reinterpret and even modernize the timeless baro’t saya, also known as the Maria Clara, using local materials. The competition is open to seamstresses, out-of-school youth and aspiring fashion designers, residing within Manila’s 5th District.

The Balik Saya awarding ceremony will be held on May 28 at the National Museum of Natural History.