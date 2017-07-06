Lanvin

Pink Lady, Lanvin’s new fragrance explores a new, highly contemporary vision of a woman: a free spirit who lives the life of a disarmingly modern princess, one who breaks rules in general, and rules of romance in particular. In this sexy floral, the combination of jasmine and Pink Lady presents top notes that are young and invigorating, with apple and red currants. The middle notes are more womanly, with a great deal of self-confidence and attitude. The dual personality of jasmine, at once delicate and carnal, flirts with the timeless elegance of freesia. Fragile, romantic and delicate on the surface, it gradually becomes unsettling and alluring as it is released.

Visit Lanvin counters at Rustan’s Shangri-La or visit www.lanvin.com for more on the scent.