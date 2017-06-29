MODERN REBEL CHIC

Tiffany and Co.

Everyone’s favorite jeweler Tiffany & Co. has launched a new line that embodies the power and spirit of its hometown New York City and the energy of its streets. Called Tiffany HardWear, the collection name and designs draw inspiration from the urban soul of a metropolis where the modern rebel mixes high fashion with street style.



As classic as it is edgy, the line, inspired by a unisex bracelet from the 1970s, has been reimagined to include earrings, rings, necklaces and pendants, great accessories to a leather jacket as it would a couture outfit.

The metal-intensive designs capture the industrialism of the quintessential urban center. The signature gauge links at the heart of this graphic collection reglect the clean, simple shapes of utilitarian hardware. A chain necklace in 18k gold features graduated links that shift in scale, with a clasp that seamlessly disappears into the piece. A reinterpretation of the orginal design is embellished with a detachable lock and ball for versatile styling. The unique bolt backing on a pair of triple drop earrings makes for a perfectly symmetirical design, as striking from the back as it is from the front.

Tiffany is the internationally renowned jeweler established in New York in 1837. Through its subsidiaries, Tiffany & Co. manufactures products and operates Tiffany & Co. retail stores worldwide, and also engages in direct selling on the Internet, catalog and business gift operations.

The collection is only available at Rustan’s Makati and Rustan’s Shangri-La