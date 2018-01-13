Modest Leganes faces Real in Copa del Rey

MADRID: Modest La Liga outfit Leganes will face their mighty city rivals Real Madrid in their first appearance in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals in their 89-year existence.

Leganes from the Madrid suburbs were pitted against 19-time Cup winners Real in Friday’s draw having progressed to the last eight on away goals in their two-legged last 16 tie against Villarreal on Friday.

Zinedine Zidane’s Real laboured to a 2-2 draw with Numancia on Wednesday to progress to the quarterfinals 5-2 on aggregate.

Barcelona, who was watched by their new recruit from Liverpool Philippe Coutinho, cruised through 5-0 for a 6-1 aggregate beating of Celta Vigo, will face Espanyol.

Barca is seeking a 30th Spanish Cup success.

Atletico Madrid was drawn against Sevilla with Valencia up against Alaves.

The first legs are scheduled for January 16-18 with the return legs on January 23 to 25.

