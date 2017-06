Mohammad Noaim Abdul Maute, a member of the Maute Group, was arrested Thursday by a group of soldiers and policemen in Cagayan de Oro City.

Mohammad, also known by his alias “Abu Jadid,” was captured at 6:30 a.m. in Sta. Cruz, Macasandig, Cagayan de Oro City.

He was taken to a nearby police station for booking and documentation.

Mohammad admitted that he was included in the gallery of members of the local terrorist group. Dempsey Reyes