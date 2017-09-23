Mohdeh, Janda banner PSL Bataan tilt winners

Veteran international campaigners Master Charles Janda and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh led the gold medal winners in the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) 121st National Series held at the Sibul Spring Nature Resort in Abucay, Bataan.

The Bataan pride Janda topped the boys’ 8-year 50m butterfly (40.71), 50m backstroke (44.03) and 200m Individual Medley (3:23.87) while Mojdeh, a standout of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque, ruled the girls’ 11-year 200m freestyle (2:28.63), 100m but­terlfy (1:13.59) and 50m butterfly (30.64).

Weisenheimer Academy tankers Marc Bryan Dula and Mikhaela Bliss Dula as well as Diliman Preparatory School bets Paula Carmela Cusing, Lee Grant Cabral and Albert Sermonia II also dominated their respective events.

Marc Bryan reigned supreme in the boys’ 10-year 100m butterfly (1:24.03), Mikhaela Bliss took the girls’ 9-year 200m freestyle gold (3:40.04), Cusing bagged the top honors in the girls’ 14-year 200m freestyle (2:41.69), Cabral copped the boys’ 11-year 100m butterfly title (1:18.49) and Sermonia dominated the boys’ 12-year 100m butterfly (1:19.72)

The other gold medalists were Alister Corpuz, Ehm Alavy-Chafi, Jacob Gapultos, Lord Janda, Triza Tabamo, Ashley Ranada, Cayla Mal­lari, Maricar Openiano, Ethan Gabriel, Ian Madrid, Cris Mallari, John Fadri­quela, Erickson Nastor, Eriah Abenir, Denise Baui, Lovie Ramos, Jerlin Valencia, Alexandra Pedracio, Jude Gapultos, Seb Santos, Melbourne Guarin, Hannah Ataza and Jancy Tavares.

“We have a lot of talented swimmers here in Bataan and we’re happy that we have some tankers who have qualified for international competitions that we aim to join. Some of them have already been part of our team in our previous campaign in Japan and United Arab Emirates,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

After the competition, the PSL is expected to name tankers who qualified for the 2019 Summer World University Games to be held in Napoli, Italy.