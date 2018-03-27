Mojdeh banner MOS awardees in Lucena

Palarong Pambansa-bound Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh led the list of the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awardees in the Elite Class of the 134th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series held at the Alcala Sports Complex swimming pool in Lucena City, Quezon.

Mojdeh underscored her readiness for the 2018 Palarong Pambansa by winning all the five individual gold medals in the girls’ 11-year category of the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

The reigning PSL Female Swimmer of the Year and Immaculate Heart of Mary College Parañaque standout joined the tournament as part of her buildup for the annual Palarong Pambansa to be held next month in Vigan.

“Jasmine is the country’s top junior swimmer right now and she’s really improving from time to time. We will be joining her in Palarong Pambansa to support her. She’s a product of PSL’s grassroots development program,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Diliman Preparatory School tankers Lee Grant Cabral (boys’ 11-year), Albert Sermonia II (boys’ 13-year) and Jenn Albreicht Sermonia (girls’ 9-year) as well as Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship gold medalist Julia Ysabelle Basa also took the top honors in their respective age bands.

Jasmine Del Moro (girls 12-year), Althea Gem Villapena (girls’ 13-year), David Jandayan (boys’ 6-year), Zajeed Sarmiento (boys’ 9-year), Yohan Mikhail Cabana (boys’ 12-year), Jordan Ken Lobos (boys’ 14-year) and Jules Mervien Mirandilla (boys’ 15-over) were the other MOS awardees.

On the final day of competition, 2018 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship MOS winner Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy won gold medals along with Danae Sarmiento, Angela Babiera, Mariella Montenegro, Bea Presto, Angel Tan, Maricris Serrado, Geoel Micole Agcaracar, Marc Dula, Yuan Hugh Antonio Parto, Lance Lotino, JN Paderes, Kyle Hudar, Ryan Lotino, Benjamin Gonzales III, Ernn Yhuan Borines and Nadler Bolima.