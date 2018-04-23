Mojdeh banners MOS winners in PSL Laoag

Palarong Pambansa Most Bemedalled Athlete Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh led the Most Outstanding Swimmer awardees in Elite Class in the 135th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – 2nd Sirib Swimming Championship held at the Marcos Stadium Swimming Pool in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

Mojdeh, fresh from a successful campaign in the Palarong Pambansa in Vigan where she bagged six gold and one silver medals to win the top honors in the elementary girls division, continued her impressive showing in the PSL meet.

She claimed six gold medals to earn the MOS award in the girls’ 11-year category of the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

Diliman Preparatory School standouts Paula Carmela Cusing (girls’ 14-year), Lee Grant Cabral (boys’ 12-year) and Albert Sermonia II (boys’ 13-year) also shone in ther respective age bands as well as Palarong Pambansa veteran Coby Marcus Rivilla (boys’ 10-year).

The other recepients of MOS plum in Elite Class were Asha Segotier (7), Sitti Neurisha Gomez (9), Triza Haileyana Tabamo (10), Jireh Lyne Gervacio (12), Isis Arnaldo (13) and Atilla Pia Loy (15-over) in girls, and Arvin Felipe (8), Alexander Varick Austria (11), Christian Joshua Galzote (14) and

Ivan Krystoffer Aurello (15-over) in boys.

Mojdeh’s younger brother Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh, on the other hand, spearheaded the MOS winners in the Class C category.

Starting to make his own name, Behrouz Mohammad pocketed five gold medals to bag the top spot in the boys’ 6-under.

Joining Behrouz Mohammad in the winner’s circle in the boys’ division were Collin Tyler Sabariaga (7), Gino Ablan (8), Christoph Ching (9), Jian Augustine Jose (10), Robby Raymond Loy (11), Lance Tejero (12), Jermaine Eulin (13), Bien Ralph Solas (14) and Gabriel Del Rosario (15-over) sa boys’ class.

In girls, Asha Segotier (7), Myka Abby Villareal (8), Mariz Angel Capalar (9), Ashley Galzote and Julia Ysabelle Basa (10), Marielle Montenegro (11), Sophia Estacio (12), Marry Grage Dalere (13), Philline Louise Tabudlong (14) and Jewel Susan Sermonia (15-over) were the MOS awardees.

“It was another successful edition of the PSL National Series. A lot of swimmers have qualified for our international competitions. We also spotted a anumber of talented swimmers who has the potentials to excel in the near future,” said PSL president Susan Papa.