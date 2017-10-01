Mojdeh breaks PH record in PSL National Series

Future Olympian Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque broke the Philippine record in the girls’ 11-year 50m butterfly during the 122nd Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – Rotary Swim Challenge 2017 held at the Rizal Memorial Swimming Pool in Malate, Manila.

A veteran of international competitions, Mojdeh submitted 30.47 seconds to reset her old national record of 31.73 she registered in the SICC Swimming Championship held in Singapore in August.

It was better than the 31.73-second SICC record of Rio Olympics gold medalist Joseph Schooling during his age-group days.

“I’m really impressed with this kid. She’s really the future of Philippine swimming. We’re happy to see her grow. A few years from now, she’ll be a full-grown swimmer and we’re hoping for the best. PSL will be here to guide her,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Mojdeh also copped the gold medal in the girls’ 11-year 200m Individual Medley via a two-minute, 39.49-second showing, erasing her 2:42.89 old mark she registered in May.

Marc Bryan Dula and Richelle Anne Callera also broke records in their respective age bands in the tournament supported by The Manila Times and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Dula, the reigning Male Swimmer of the Year and Wisenheimer Academy bet, submitted 1:18.72 in winning the boys’ 10-year 100m backstroke top honors, besting his previous record of 1:19.76.

For her part, Callera also made an impact by topping the girls’ 7-year 50m backstroke in record fashion – a 44-second output to erase the 48.28 old time.

“It’s a good sign that these kids are improving from time to time. Imagine them a few years from now. These are the product of our grassroots development program. We will continue supporting them until reaching their ultimate goal which is making it to the Olympics,” added Papa.

Also winning gold medals were Lee Grant Cabral (boys’ 11-year 100m backstroke, 1:22.97), Aishel Cid Evangelista (boys’ 7-year 50m backstroke, 43.28), Master Charles Janda (boys’ 8-year 50m backstroke, 42.34), Aubrey Tom (girls’ 10-year 100m backstroke, 1:24.06), Carmenrose Matabuena (girls’ 15-over 100m backstroke, 1:12.87), Charize Esmero (girls’ 14-year 100m backstroke, 1:13.31) and Czesk Emeril Valdez (boys’ 9-year 200m IM, 3:08.97).

The other gold medalists were Nicole Camacho, Jada Cruz, Denise Baui, Alexandra Rejuso, Jhoey Gallardo, Nathaniel Capua, Ruth Sula, Nathaniel Capua, Sean Caguintuan, Dianna Cruz, Althea Villapena, Yohan Cabana, Marc Ibarrola, Gregg Marasigan, John Niel Paderes, Rigel Hechanova and Julianne Torres.

“We would also like to thank Marc Dalin and Mary Grace Macatangay of Rotary Club Maria Remedios Circle District 3810 for hosting this competition and also Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Butch Ramirez for supporting our program of discovering young talents,” said Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.