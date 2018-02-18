Mojdeh breaks PH record, White bags MOS in Dubai meet

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) wonder girl Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh broke a Philippine junior record while Heather White copped the Most Outstanding Swimmer award in her age band in the 2018 Middle East Open Swimming Championship held at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mojdeh, an Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque standout, submitted two minutes and 25.82 seconds in the girls’ 12-over open division 200m butterfly to erase the girls’ 13-year national junior record of Regina Maria Paz Castrillo (2:26.13) in 2008.

“Mojdeh was entered in open event and not in her age category. She competed against older foes including an 18-year-old swimmer. But she showed her full potential and broke Philippine record here. All eyes are on her in every event. They even described her as an amazing swimmer,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The reigning Female Swimming of the Year Mojdeh fought neck and neck against 18-year old Yasmine Alemeddine of Pakistan, who registered 2:24.49, and 13-year old Lia Csulak of Kuwait, who had 2:25.48.

“It was such a hair raising moment for us. We are still in awe of how amazing of a swimmer she has become. We would like to thank coach Susan Papa for really pushing her and Doc Susan Benasa for motivating her to maintain her focus in the most stressful moment of her life,” added Joan Melissa Mojdeh, the supportive mom of Micaela Jasmine.

“It was Jasmine’s first time experiencing this kind of open competition where she has to compete against the Bigger and older swimmers. Though she was only swimming 6 events but managed to won 3 medals. In an open meet is truly phenomenal. Especially she was always the youngest to qualify for the finals,” she stressed.

On the final day of the competition, White delivered one more gold along with two silver medals.

White, a Kampala International School student, topped the 50m freestyle in 30.67 seconds, outclassing silver medalist Tiffany Murillo of Dharan Youth Swim League (31.42) and bronze winner Aditi Boopalakrishnan of Nautilus Muscat Oman (34.00).

She also bagged silver medals in the 200m Individual Medley (2:53.45) and 50m breaststroke (42.31) in the tournament participated in by the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kuwait, Iran, Pakistan, Lebanon, Bahrain, India, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar.

White had a total medal haul of five gold and three silver medals to claim the MOS award in her category.

Overall, the PSL squad will be going home with eight gold, five silver and one bronze medals.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.