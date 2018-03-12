Mojdeh breaks record anew as PSL earns 14 more golds

Palarong Pambansa-bound Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh shattered two more records to power the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) to an impressive 14-gold medal haul in the third day of the 2018 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship held at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

Mojdeh, an Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque standout, dominated the girls’ 11-12 50m butterfly in 30.65, erasing the 31.30 old mark then posted another record-breaking feat in the 100m Individual Medley with a time of one minute and 11.44 seconds to hammer the 1:12.78 previous norm.

The 11-year old Mojdeh, who competed against taller and a year older foes, broke the 100m butterfly mark by checking in at 1:06.86 seconds, better than the 1:07.85 old mark of Japanese Hannah Kwamura in the open division in 2013, and the 1:09.15 area record of Japanese Sim Minegishi in 1990.

Richelle Anne Callera, on the other hand, completed a six-gold sweep in the girls’ 8-under after claiming mints in her last three events – 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

Callera earlier ruled the 25m butterfly, 100m IM and 25m freestyle.

Aishel Cid Evangelista (boys’ 8-under 25m backstroke and 50m butterfly), and Coby Marcus Rivilla (boys’ 9-10 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle) chipped in two golds each while Trump Christian Luistro added a gold in the boys’ 9-10 50m breaststroke.

In relay, the PSL squad won golds in the girls’ 200m medley relay, girls’ 200m freestyle relay, boys’ 200m medley relay and boys’ 200m freestyle medley relay.

“It’s such an amazing performance by these young swimmers. We’re so proud of what they’ve achieved here. They competed against much taller rivals and yet they came up with record-breaking performance,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Wisenheimer Academy Marc Bryan Dula pocketed four silver medals in the boys’ 11-12 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, 50m backstroke and 100m backstroke while the other silver medals of the day were from Evangelista (50m backstroke), Rivilla (50m butterfly) and Luistro (50m butterfly).

The other medallists were Albren Jan Dayapdapan (two silvers and one bronze in boys’ 13-14), Lance Arcel Lotino (on silver and three bronzes in boys’ 13-14), Mervien Jules Mirandilla (on bronze in boys’ 15-18) and Julia Ysabelle Basa (one bronze in girls’ 9-10).

Papa thanked the Filipino community in Japan headed by Myles Briones Beltran, Hiroshi Katsumata, Arnel Punzalan, Lovely Ishii and Sachiko Inose for throwing full support to the PSL delegation.

“We’re so thankful to the Filipino community here for extending so much support to our swimmers especially Myles Briones Beltran and Hiroshi Katsumata. We want to dedicate this win to them,” Papa stressed.