Mojdeh cops Shanghai Invitational MOS plum

SHANGHAI, China: Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standout Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh bagged the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) award in the girls’ division of the 2018 Shanghai Invitational Swimming Championships held at the Oriental Sports Center here.

The Palarong Pambansa Most Bemedalled Athlete and reigning Swimmer of the Year earned the highest FINA (International Swimming Federation) points to best more than 600 tankers in the girls’ class.

Mojdeh earned 557 points when she ruled the girls’ 11-12 200m butterfly in two minutes and 27.97 seconds.

“It’s her first time to win a Most Outstanding Swimmer award through FINA points and she got it by beating tall and older opponents from different countries. We’re so proud of her,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Mojdeh swept all her three events.

Besides ruling the 200m butterfly, she also dominated the 100m butterfly (1:07.25) and 50m butterfly (30.62) in convincing fashions.

Aklan Swimming Team standouts Lucio Cuyong II (boys’ 14-year) and Joana Amor Cervas (girls’ 11-12), on the other hand, won’t be going home empty-handed.

Cuyong, an Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge medalist, won two silver medals in the 200m breaststroke (2:43.00) and 50m breaststroke (32.85), plus one bronze in the 100m breaststroke (1:16.00).

For her part, the Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship veteran Cervas bagged a bronze in the 100m butterfly (1:25.74).

“Hopefully next time we’ll be able to send more swimmers to compete here. It’s a good exposure for our swimmers because they’ll be competing against Chinese, Singaporeans, Europeans and some Americans,” added Papa.

It was the PSL’s seventh successful international competition this year.

PSL swimmers won medals in competitions in Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Australia and twice in the USA.

“We still got a lot of invitations to participate in tournaments in different countries which is very good for our swimmers especially for our young promising tankers,” Papa said.