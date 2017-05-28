Mojdeh, Dula bag PSL Swimmer of the Year awards

Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque’s Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh and Wisenheimer Academy’s Marc Bryan Dula bagged the 2016 Philippine Swimming League (PSL) Swimmer of the Year awards in their respective division following their impressive showing in international competitions for the past year.

Mojdeh made waves in international tournaments including in the star-studded Hamilton Aquatics Winter Long Course Championship held at the Hamad Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates where Rio Olympics gold medalist Adam Peaty of England also saw action.

The 10-year-old Mojdeh stamped her class in front of Rio Olympians who were watching from the sideline as she claimed nine gold medals and eventually won the Most Outstanding Swimmer award in her category.

Mojdeh actually started the 2016 season on a high note, winning four golds highlighted by two new records in the Winter Kanto Plain Championship in Tokyo, Japan in February.

The following month, Mojdeh earned eight gold and two silver medals in the 2016 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Perth, Australia then followed it up with a five-gold, two-silver haul in the CNEF Stingrays Invitational Meet in Hong Kong in May.

Mojdeh also got four golds, three silvers and one bronze in the 12th SICC Invitational Swimming Meet in Singapore in August then pocketed six golds and two silvers in the 2016 Buccaneer Invitational Swim Meet in Tokyo, Japan in October.

For his part, Dula also had a sparkling year by earning 24 golds, five silvers and three bronzes including seven new records in five international competitions.

Dula got four golds in the Winter Kanto Plain Championship 2016 in Tokyo, Japan; six golds and one silver in the 2016 Indian Ocean All-Stars Challenge in Perth, Australia; five golds and one bronze in the CNEF Stingrays Invitational Meet 2016 in Hong Kong; seven golds and one silver in the 12th SICC Invitational Swim Meet in Singapore; and two golds, three silvers and two bronzes in the 2016 Buccaneer Invitational Swim Meet in Tokyo, Japan.

For their remarkable showing abroad, both Mojdeh and Dula received a Tony Siddayao award during the 2016 Philippine Sportswriters Association Annual Awards Night.

Papa named Coach of the Year

Veteran mentor Alex Papa of the Susan Papa Swimming Academy was named as the Coach of the Year for his unwavering guidance to young aspiring tankers including Mojdeh and Dula.

“It was a great year for the three of them. Watch out for these two young swimmers (Mojdeh and Dula). They are the future of Philippine swimming. We want to expose them in international competitions as early as possible to prepare them for future international meets,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Palarong Pambansa champion and backstroke Philippine junior national record holder Jerard Dominic Jacinto of University of the East earned the Male Most Promising Swimmer while Aubrey Tom of International Learning Academy -Cainta won the Female Most Promising Swimmer trophy.

Triza Tabamo secured the Female Rookie of the Year and Aishel Cid Evangelista copped the Male Rookie of the Year while the Most Improved Swimmers were Richelle Anne Callera (female) and Master Charles Janda (male).