Mojdeh, Dula lead MOS awardees

Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque’s Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh and Wisenheimer Academy’s Marc Bryan Dula spearheaded the list of the Most Outstanding Swimmer awardees in the 115th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – 2nd Gov. Miraflores Swim Cup held in Aklan.

Mojdeh completed a sweet sweep of all of her events for 60 points and win the MOS award in the girls’ 10-year category of the tournament supported by The Manila Times. She dominated the 200m individual medley, 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle and open water.

Dula, a veteran of international competitions also claimed six gold medals after ruling the 200m individual medley, 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle and open water. He ascended to the top spot of the boys’ 10-year class.

Sharing the spotlight were Marie Joe Borres of Capiz Turbo Shark Swim Club (49 points) and Kate Zaira Roberto of Aklan Swimming Team (54 points) – who took the top honors in the girls’ 12-year and girls’ 8-year, respectively.

The other MOS winners were Johan Pablo Angelo Gomez (6-under), Aishel Cid Evangelista (7), Master Charles Janda (8), Lord Benedict Janda (9), Jennuel Booh De Leon (11), Jermain Russelle Eulin (12), Lucio Cuyong II (13), Lowestein Julian Lazaro (14), Ony Valencia (15) and Kobe Soguilon (16-over) in boys; and Roselle Angela Palma (7), Azryle Jeea Garcia (9), Joanna Amor Cervas (11), Angela Figalan (13), Riandrea Chico (15) and Laika Mae Enero (16-over) in girls.

“It’s really hard to develop a swimmer at a very young age but we’re not getting tired of guiding them until they achieve their dreams especially those who are aiming to qualify for and aiming to win a medal in the Olympics,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Three new records were established in the two-day meet with Mojdeh notching a new 30.86 seconds mark in the 50m freestyle, Cuyong broke the 50m breaststroke record in 33.21 seconds, while Kyla Soguilon erased the old time record in the girls’ 12-year 50m butterfly in 32.13 seconds.

Winning gold medals on the final day were King Roberto, Asha Segotier, Joan Perlas, Jaymiel Genecela, Bem Calibjo, King Salazar, Jhoey Gallardo, Micaela Dula, Krissa Requiola, Daniela Requiola, Lance Magno, Elisha De Emoy, Gian Gomez, Gregory Sumile, Triza Tabamo, Cassiopea Calibjo, Marielle Montenegro, Janine Degoma, Elise Pelayo, Yza Alfaro, Shan Diente, Allysa Jizmundo, Bain Paderes, Karla Labayen and Remogenes Sobretodo.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).