Mojdeh, Dula lead MOS awardees

Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque’s Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh and Weisenheimer Academy’s Marc Bryan Dula led the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awardees in Class A-B of the 107th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series held at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

Both veterans of international competitions, Mojdeh collected 67 points to claim the top honors in the girls’ 10-year category while Dula earned 63 points to win the MOS trophy in the boys’ 9-year division.

Record-breaker Sean Terence Zamora of University of Santo Tomas (boys’ 15-over), Andrea Jheremy Pacheco of College of Saint Benilde (girls’ 15-over) and Charize Juliana Esmero of University of the Philippines (girls’ 14-year) as well as promising tanker Aishel Cid Evangelista (boys’ 6-under) secured their respective MOS awards.

Diliman Preparatory School also got four MOS plums from Lee Grant Cabral (boys’ 10-year), Paula Carmela Cusing (girls’ 13-year), Albert Sermonia 2nd (boys’ 11-year) and Ehm Ahmadelle Alavy-Chafi (girls’ 8-year).

The other MOS winners were Marthene Miel Bodegon (7), Triza Haileyana Tabamo (9), Sofia Beatriz Lopez (11) and Rigel Cassandra Hechanova (12) in girls’ class, and Raniel Bautista (7),

Trump Christian Luistro (8), Rizalino Cortez 3rd (12), Jose Rommel Corpuz (13) and Dave Angelo Tiquia (14) in boys’ category.

“It was a great start for us. the swimmers are all looking forward to another great season especially with our plans of staging competitions in different parts of the country as well as our international competitions lined up for this year,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Six new records were established in the meet including three from Evangelista (100m Individual Medley, 1:37.78, 50m backstroke, 44.22, and 50m freestyle, 38.59).

Zamora notched new mark in 100m IM (1:00.10) as well as Bautista in 50m freestyle (36.00) and Drew Benette Magbag in boys’ 15-over 50m breaststroke (30.65).

The PSL is an accredited swimming association by the Philippine Sports Commission and Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippine. It sends tankers to different international competitions including the prestigious Summer World University Games scheduled in August in Taiwan.